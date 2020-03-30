Harvey H. Palchick, 83, passed away March 29, 2020, in Chesterland.
Born Feb. 2, 1937, in Cleveland to Benjamin and Eleanor Palchick, Harvey graduated class of 1955 from Cleveland Heights High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toledo’s College of Pharmacy in 1959.
Serving a U.S. Army Pharmacy Officer from 1959 to 1967, Harvey worked for many pharmacies and in 1968 purchased Libby Lee Pharmacy in Maple Heights and ran the business for 14 years. After selling the business to Medic Drug in 1982, he continued his career working for Medic, CVS (Revco) and Marc’s until he retired in 2005.
A member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Harvey was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity and Alpha Zeta Omega Pharmacy Fraternity. He was a member of Owatonna Lodge, Knights of Phythias, founding member of Chesterland Rotary and a life member of the Jewish War Veterans. He was treasurer of Cleveland chapter of AZO for nine years and President for one year. He was a Post Commander of Post 44 for two years and bulletin editor for a dozen years.
Harvey volunteered his time with his certified pet therapy dog at Montefiore and the Weils of Chagrin Valley.
Harvey is survived by his six children, Fred Palchick, Holly (Brian) Jogerst, Donna (Walter) DeLoach, Sean Palchick, Kelly (Jeff) Mruk and Ryan (Liz) Palchick; grandchildren, Brian and Kevin Jogerst of Florida, Justin Palchick of Chesterland, Lucas & Sarah DeLoach of Florida, Alex Palchick and Piper Mruk of Chesterland, Morgan, Gavin and Kealyn Palchick of Chesterland; and sister, Selma Barron. He was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Eleanor Palchick, and sibling, Yale Palchick.
The family will be holding graveside services March 31 at Mount Olive Cemetery, and will plan for a celebration of his life later in the year when conditions permit.
The family of Harvey wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Lantern of Chagrin Valley and Harbor Light Hospice.
Contributions in loving memory of Harvey can be made to Telshe Yeshiva or the Alzheimer’s Association.