Stanley Martin Palevsky, 86, of Solon, passed away June 4, 2022, surrounded by his family, after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. He was born May 19, 1936.
Dearly loved husband of Frances Palevsky of 60 years; cherished father of Penny Borella (Jon Paul) (deceased) and Keith, devoted son of the late Sam and Leah Palevsky; dear brother of the following deceased, Irwin (Madelyn) Palevsky and Enid (Stanley) Rothenfeld; dearest grandfather of Casey Rae Borella. Cherished brother-in-law of Roger (Sharon) Solomon of Atlanta and Jeff (Carol) Solomon of St Louis, Miss. Dear uncle and great uncle of many.
Stan grew up in Shaker Heights and graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1954. A three sport captain, he was a proud member of the Red Raiders 1954 state champion wrestling team. Stan attended Miami University of Ohio, was president of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, and graduated in 1958. He served his military conscription in the Ohio National Guard.
Stan’s father started Palevsky’s Hardware in Cleveland on Kinsman Road in the 1920’s, and after graduating from college Stan worked in the family business through 1982. He and his wife Fran lived and worked in Atlanta from 1983 to 1993, and Stan closed out his professional career as a Vice President at Ohio Savings Bank and retired in March of 2006. He was a friend and mentor to many that he worked with.
Stan had many hobbies, including gourmet food and fine wine, and was a fan of the big band jazz era. On any weekend during the spring, summer, and fall, Stan could be found tending to the many plants and vegetables in the yard around the home. He was a kind person, who treated everyone from all walks of life the same.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, or the NCJW (Cleveland Section), or Cycle For Survival (bit.ly/3MXJtJq).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Palevsky family.
A private funeral service will be held June 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. A reception in Stan's memory will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. June 11 at The Club House at Lakes of Orange, 100 Orange Lake Drive in Orange.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.