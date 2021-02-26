Michael Alan Paller, 75, of Cleveland Heights, passed away on February 21, 2021. A librarian, he retired in 2004 after a 33-year career with Cleveland Public Library, primarily at the Martin Luther King Jr. Branch. He later volunteered for Concordia Senior Day Care Center and Cedarwood Nursing Home.
Michael was a graduate of Euclid Senior High School, and he received degrees from Cuyahoga Community College, Cleveland State University and the Graduate School of Library and Information Science at the University of Pittsburgh. He pursued a life-long interest for literature, classical music, the cinema and the history of painting. Michael established memorial video and audio collections for a number of motion picture performers throughout the country to perpetuate their contributions. He also self-published three small books, including his mother’s journal, “Thoughts On Dying.”
Michael was best known for the caring, generosity and thoughtfulness in how he treated people and thought about the world. He was simply the kindest, most selfless, generous, gentle and loving human being. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him and will live on in the sweet example he set.
Michael, whose brother David Paller (Jean) pre-deceased him this past December, is survived by brother Andrew (Leah) Paller; nephews and grandnieces Aaron, Joshua (Johanna), Effie, Maggie and Lulu Paller; children Richelle, Richard and Vanetta Ruth Sims; grandchildren Akilah and Ayana Elizabeth Sims, and Kamaiya, Dwight Jr., and Ajine Michael Jones; great-grandchild Kali-Rae Nina Sims and numerous devoted cousins.
A virtual memorial will be held March 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Contributions in Michael’s memory may be made to the Cleveland State University Library, where collections have been created in the names of his mother, Ruth Neiger Paller, grandparents Arthur and Edith Neiger, and close friend Richard Bracy Hicks, or to a charity of your choice.