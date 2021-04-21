Jeanne Marjorie Palmer (nee Silverman), 97, passed away on April 18, 2021, in Beachwood. She was a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area and a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. Jeanne was born Aug. 24, 1923, to Anna and Sam Silverman. She was the youngest of five sisters, Frances, Natalie, Evelyn and Ethel (all deceased). Jeanne was married in the summer of ’42 to the love of her life, Arnold N. Palmer, who passed away shortly before the couple would have celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Jeanne was the “Canasta Queen,” and played in up to four standing games every week, even into her early 90s. She was also the consummate hostess and cook and was famous for her chopped liver, her secret chicken salad recipe, her mushroom barley soup that rivaled Corky & Lenny’s, and her spectacular collection of high heels which she wore with everything.
Jeanne loved to socialize, both on the phone and in person, which served her well in her many careers. She sold women’s clothing and hosted numerous fashion shows for the Casual Center. She worked as a real estate agent for her husband Arnold’s company, Precision Realty, and spent 25 years connecting patients with physicians for Cleveland Clinic’s Med-Line, finally retiring at 88.
Jeanne is survived by her three daughters, Susan (Jeffrey Peiper), Dianne (Robert Hoffman), and Lynne (Chris Hayes); four grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Safe travels, Mom ... you have many loved ones waiting for you, along with two decks of well-shuffled Canasta cards.
Private graveside services were held at Zion Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests no visitation.