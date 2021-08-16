Paul Palnik, passed away Aug. 13, 2021, in Columbus, with his loving family at his side. Paul is the beloved and adoring husband of Nancy; devoted and cherished father of Matthew Palnik, Judah (Amber) Palnik, Elijah (Tuli) Palnik and Naomi (David Nabet) Palnik; dear brother of Michael (Beryl) Palnik; dearest friend to so many.
Services will take place in Cleveland. A local memorial services will be held at a later date.
Contributions are suggested to Magen David Adom (afmda.org) or the Jewish National Fund (jnf.org).
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.