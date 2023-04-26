Linda R. Palumbo, exceptionally loving wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend, passed on April 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, after a fall. She was 78, and surrounded by her devoted family.
Linda is survived by her husband, Stanley Palumbo; her three daughters, Marla Haims (Raviv Cohen), Emily Ludwig (Eric Ludwig) and Joanna Alleman (Coleman Alleman); as well as her eight grandchildren – the lights of her life: Caitlin, Ian, Eitan, Noga, Nora, Evie, Libby and Charlie (in order of age from 17 to 5). Her brother, Fredric Presser, passed in April 2021. Linda (nil Presser) was born in Pittsburgh to Alex and Clara Presser.
She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and was a Spanish and French teacher for many years before going back to earn her master’s degree in clinical counseling and changing careers. Linda faced quite a few struggles in life, but she was a fighter – for her family, for her clients, for social justice, and for those in need. For years, she served as and trained court-appointed advocates for children within the judicial system; and she volunteered tirelessly to support victimized women and children and the homeless.
Linda (aka Bubbe to her grandchildren) will be remembered for her appreciation of art and nature, her perfect apple sauce, and for her relentless love and dedication to all she adored and believed in.
A funeral service was held in Youngstown on April 27.
The family requests that contributions be made, in lieu of flowers, to Mahoning County CASA (mahoningcountycasa.org) or Beattitude House (beatitudehouse.com).