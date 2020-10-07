Lee A. Passell, beloved husband of Merle (nee Lapirow). Loving father of Grant. Dear brother of Mark Passell and the late Patricia Fine. Cherished son of the late Renee and Sol Passell.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family requests no visitation. To view a livestream of the service, visit bkbmc.com, select "Obituaries," select Lee's notice, scroll to "livestream" and click "join livestream."
Friends who wish may contribute to the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple or the Gathering Place.