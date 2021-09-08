Alan N. Pasternak, cherished son of the late Pearl and Ben Pasternak. Beloved brother of the late Milton (Joan). Devoted nephew of Lillian Pasternak and the late Miriam Pasternak, Edith Lurie, Hermine Hoffman, Dora Langermeier and Manny Pasternak. Loving cousin of Scott (Yanina) Conklin and their daughter Lilliana.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it Sept. 10 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Alan Pasternak, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Due to the pandemic, family request no visitation for shiva.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association.