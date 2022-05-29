Harold Pasternak, 89, of Beachwood, was born May 25, 1933, and passed away on May 28, 2022.
Beloved husband of the late Shirley Pasternak (nee Shafron); devoted father of Deborah (Grant) Sabroff of Beachwood and Michael Pasternak (Allison Gilmore) of Shaker Heights; loving grandfather of Matthew Sabroff, Jacob Sabroff and Bailey Pasternak; and dear brother of the late Claire Greenberg.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. May 31 at Jewish Family Experience, 2200 S. Green Road in University Heights.
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery (Forest City Hebrew section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will observe shiva following burial until 9 p.m. May 31, and from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. June 1 and June 2, and from noon to 2 p.m. June 3 at the Sabroff residence, 25096 Cardington Drive in Beachwood. Mincha services at 8:15 p.m.
Contributions are suggested to Jewish Family Experience (jewishfamilyexperience.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Pasternak family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.