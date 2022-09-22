Carol Payes, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Sept. 20, 2022.
Born in New York and raised in Harrisburg, Pa., Carol was a graduate of Philadelphia School of Nursing and Southern Connecticut State University. She had a stellar career as a nurse for over 50 years in Pennsylvania, New York and Cleveland. Carol was a light for all of those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Frances (nee Sussman) Payes, and brother, Michael. Loving and devoted mother of Tracy (David) Thomas, Beth (Robert) Rosenthal and Jonathan Payes. Dear sister of Barbara, and adored grandmother of Samuel, Carly, Jacob, Joelle and Rachel. Cherished aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at Mount Sinai Cemetery (corner of S.O.M. Center and White roads).
Family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m. Sept. 22, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rosenthal, 2781 Sulgrave Road in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org) or Bikur Cholim.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.