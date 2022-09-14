Payne-Yehudah, Dorothy

Dorothy Payne-Yehudah, of Willoughby died Sept. 6 in Willoughby. Born in Tyler, Ala. on July 7, 1943, Dorothy attended Tyler High School, Medgar Evers, Cuyahoga Community College and Dyke College. Dorothy became a youth counselor with the city of New York, Youth Services Agency and founded and developed a youth program for runaway kids and was an avid civil rights activist.
Dorothy was excessively loving and caring, no one was a stranger to her. Her door was always open to everyone. She fed the community from her table and her garden. She was an unwavering, righteous women. She introduced Hashem to everyone she encountered. Within the first 5 minutes of meeting anyone, regardless of age, color, or creed, she adopted them as her child or grandchild with love and care. She was truly angelic and will be missed forever.
Dorothy was married to Zebekiah Ben Yehuda for 40 years. She is survived by her children, Maeteevah Yehudah, Yashua Ben Yehudah, Love Samuel, Dan (Jessica) Payne-Yehudah and numerous stepchildren. Dorothy was a devoted and caring grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her sisters Geneva Haralson and Peggy Shivers.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading the Tanach, holistic health expert, sewing, walking and spending time with her family.
She was a member of Beth Shalom Temple in New York City and a member of Hadassah.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Interment will take place at Mt. Sinai Cemetery.
Friends who cannot attend the services may view it at BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Dorothy Payne-Yehudah, scroll down to join live service, click on join live service.
Friends who wish to view the service afterward may view it Sept. 19 on YouTube, under search enter: Dorothy Payne-Yehudah Funeral Service.