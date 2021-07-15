Dorothy Pearl (nee Klein), beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Denise (Stuart Feldsott) Kanuck, Michelle (Gary) Lester and the late David (Barrie) Pearl. Devoted grandmother of Joshua (Amanda) Kanuck, Melissa (Joe) Pitcher, Adam (Erica) Lester, Randi Lester, Sarah Pearl and Adam Pearl. Great-grandmother of Easton, Cody, Grayson and Garrett. Dear sister of the late Ralph and Jonas Klein.
Graveside services will be held at noon July 18 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends until 5 p.m. July 18 and from 7 to 9 p.m. July 19 at the residence of Barrie Pearl, 23500 Greenlawn Ave., Beachwood, OH.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning July 19 on YouTube (enter Dorothy Pearl Funeral).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.