Dale Scott Pearlman loving father of Rachael and Jeremy. Beloved son of Rita and the late Bob Pearlman. Dear brother of Gary (Grace) Pearlman and Robyn (Ron) Ullman Cherished uncle of Allie Ullman and Robert (Margarita) Ullman.
Graveside services will be held at noon May 24 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. May 24 at the Ullman residence 1898 Woodbrook Lane in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society or the Animal Protective League.