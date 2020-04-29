Maria Perel (née Fleischer), born Jan. 12, 1924, passed away on April 19 at age 96.
Maria was a Holocaust survivor who grew up in Mielec, Poland, and was the sole survivor of her family. She and her beloved husband, Usher (deceased), built a new life in Poland after the war, moved to Israel in 1957 and settled in Cleveland in 1970. She is survived by her son Lawrence (Lisa Spivack), and daughter Frieda (Steven) Posnanski. She was grandmother of Michael and Paul Perel; Joseph, David, and Tony Posnanski; and great-grandmother of eight.
Maria was a very loving person who gave of her heart. She will be greatly missed.
Graveside services were held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
Graveside services were held at Mount Zion Cemetery.