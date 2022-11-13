David S. Perelman, beloved husband of Judie (Madorsky), passed away Nov. 12, 2022.
Loving father of Terri (David) Perelman-Hall, Riki (Stephen) Hanley and Ken Perelman (Ann Kocks). Devoted grandfather of Austen Perelman-Hall, Josh Perelman-Hall (Hannah Leach), Sam Hanley (Rachel Kacenjar), Eli Hanley, Una Hanley, Sidney Perelman (Sean Hardin) , Zander Perelman and Senna Perelman. Dear brother of Robert (Essy) Perelman and Dorothy Perelman (Carl Farona).
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 9 p.m. only at the residence, 2936 E. Overlook Road in Cleveland Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to Preterm, 12000 Shaker Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44120 (preterm.org).
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a live stream at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of David Perelman and click "Join Live Stream".
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.