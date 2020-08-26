Elaine Perelman (nee Michelson), 93, passed away Aug. 21, 2020. Elaine was born March 16, 1927.
Beloved wife of the late Daniel Perelman; devoted mother of Linda (Robert) Zuchowsky and Paul (Betty) Perelman; loving grandmother of Gregory (Olympia) Bartell, Julie (Ron) DiBacco, Robyn (Chris) Nedderman, Daniel (Marina) Perelman and Cathy (Steve) Zahler; cherished great-grandmother of Grace, Dominic, Ben, Evan, Calvin and Alex; dear sister of the following deceased: Louis Post, Anne Goldberg and Rose Rosenthal.
Private graveside funeral services were held Aug. 23 at Mount Olive Cemetery (Jewish War Veterans section).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Perelman family.