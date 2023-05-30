Karl Perlman, age 93, formerly of New Jersey, was born in Cleveland, on March 5, 1930, and passed away May 29, 2023. He was humble, considerate, thoughtful and kind.
Karl served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the medical unit in Puerto Rico during the Korean War.
He was graduate of The Ohio State University where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity. Karl earned his PhD at the Purdue University College of Pharmacy. His career was in research and development in pharmacology.
Devoted father of Brent (Lisa) Perlman of Marina del Rey, Calif., Laura (Lester McGuire) Perlman of Fortville, Ind., and Sharon (Carlos) Barry of Oakland, Calif.; loving grandfather of Alex (Kacey Williams) Perlman, Anna Perlman, Sophie McGuire and Max McGuire; dear brother of Murial Carter of Beachwood, Morton Perlman and Lenore Kahn (both deceased).
Graveside funeral services for Karl will be held at 11 a.m. May 31 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Following the graveside funeral service, the family will receive friends at from 1 to 3 p.m. May 31 at The Hyatt Place Legacy Village, 24665 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.
Contributions in Karl’s memory may be made to Maltz Hospice House of Menorah Park or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Perlman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.