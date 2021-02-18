Jeffrey Perlmuter, dearly beloved husband of Karen; devoted father of Julie (Todd) Gurney and Scott (Sarah) Perlmuter; loving step-father of Michelle (Joe) Scolaro and Lindsay (Ryan) Clark; cherished grandfather of Sloan, Graham, Eva, Nora, Vinny, Nico, Gianna, Andrew, Nina, Anthony and Enzo; dear brother of Bruce (Patti, deceased), Michael (Shari) and Robert (Karen) Perlmuter; dear son of the late Richard and Florence Perlmuter.
He was a pessimistic lover of Cleveland sports, music and golf.
Private family services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel with interment at Knollwood Cemetery.
For the friends who wish to view the service at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22, please go to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Jeffrey Perlmuter, scroll down to live stream, click on “join live stream.”
No visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions are suggested to The Gathering Place.