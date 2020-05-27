Patti Perlmuter (nee King), dearly beloved wife of Bruce; devoted mother of David (Laura) Fisher, Tim (Deanna) Fisher, Mark (Judy) Fisher, Robin (Aaron) Taylor and Holly (Matthew) Marder; cherished grandmother of Tyler, Megan, Sam, Noah, Mason, Jadyn, Ryan and Adelyn; dear sister of Michelle Walsh, Denise Kovacs, Maribeth (Mark) Wagner, Maureen Weiss and Terese Hardman (deceased).
Private family services will be held at Mayfield Cemetery. No visitation.
Contributions are suggested to InMotion, 4829 Galaxy Parkway, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128. Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.