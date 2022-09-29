Carolyn Perlmutter (nee Smith), of Solon, was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on June 15, 1930, and passed away on Sept. 29, 2022.
Beloved wife of the late Morris Perlmutter. Loving mother of Bruce Perlmutter, Joel (Hale) Perlmutter and Julie (Steven) Deutch. Proud grandmother of Carly (Michael) Glantz, Zachary Deutch (Dayna Gewolb) and Adam Perlmutter (Niyati Malhotra), and special great-grandmother of Caleb Elliot Deutch.
She was the middle daughter of the late Rose and Jack Smith. She is survived by a brother, Donald (Maureen Pritchard) Smith and sister, Reva (Ervin) Zaretsky.
Carolyn was a science teacher for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District for nearly thirty years, and spent time as both a Sunday school teacher and a feminist leader in the Cleveland chapter of National Organization for Women. She especially enjoyed her retirement years in Florida where she was President of her condo association.
Carolyn was an avid reader, student of history, and a proud United States citizen.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3, with minyan at 7 p.m., at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning Oct. 3 by going to YouTube and under search enter: Carolyn Perlmutter Funeral Service.
Friends who wish may contribute to the B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.