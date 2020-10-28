Maxine J. Pessell (nee Schoctel), 88, of Phoenix, passed away Oct. 12, 2020.
Born Aug. 4, 1932, in Cleveland to Ronald and Rhea Schoctel, Maxine graduated from Glenville High School.
She is survived by her daughters, Randi Scott of California and Susie Bonacci of Arizona; grandchildren, Mark Scott, Brad, Scott, Jason Scott, Josh Bonacci and Jamie Bonacci; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Lucas Scott; nephew, Dr. Ronald Heller, and niece, Karen Mandel. She was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Rhea Schoctel; husband, Shelly; and siblings, Standford Schoctel and Phoebe Heller.
Donations in memory of Maxine can be made to the ASPCA or Rockstar Animal Rescue in Phoenix.