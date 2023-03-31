Alan B. Peters, 91, of Beachwood died March 30. Beloved husband of Joan Peters and the late Vicki (Finesilver) Peters; devoted and cherished father of Fawn (Alan Brown) Peters Glick, Scott (Deborah) Peters, Ryan (Alise) Peters, Anne Montlack and Jed Erlichman; adored grandfather of Sam (Stephanie) Glick, Ali Glick, Maverick (Tehila) Peters, Royce Peters, Brock Peters, Hudson Peters, London Peters and Phoenix Peters; adoring great-grandfather of Sloan and Tori; dearest brother of Sandra (Jerome Deceased) Schneier.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. March 31, 2023 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Chesterland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m and 5 to 8 p.m. April 2 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. April 3 and April 4.
Contributions are suggested to the Jewish Learning Connection, clevelandjlc.com, or the Jewish Family Experience, jewishfamilyexperience.org.
To view the service, go to BKBMC.com, open obituaries, find Alan B. Peters obituary, scroll down and click the join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.