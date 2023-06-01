Phillips, Ellen

Ellen M. Phillips, 93, passed away peacefully May 25, 2023, in Morristown, N.J.
She was the loving mother of four sons – Lee (Ann), Grant (Maria), Scott (Crystal) and Stuart; eight grandchildren - Zach, Perry, Ben, Emma, Lucy, Ethan, Louisa and Josh; and one great-granddaughter, Violet.
Born in Cleveland to Robert and Elinor Morris, younger sister of the late William B. Morris, Ellen grew up and spent the better part of her life there with early formative experiences at Camp Walden in Maine, at LaSalle Junior College and in Rome, Italy, where her father worked for the post-war Marshall Plan.
In 1950, she married Clevelander Richard L. Phillips (d. 2016) and devoted herself to raising her family of boys in Shaker Heights. After a late divorce, she relocated to Montclair, N.J., to be nearer to her beloved grandchildren, and for many of her later years worked as a dedicated preschool teacher in that town.
By common agreement, she was the least pretentious, most non-judgmental person imaginable, with nary a harsh word for anyone; and her playful and sunny spirit – her light touch - will be sorely missed by all those knew and loved her.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.