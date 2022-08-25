The world and especially our family lost a true woman of valor on Aug. 25, 2022.
Estelle P. Fossberg Sussel Phinick was born in Cleveland on July 1, 1934, the beloved only child of the late Louis and Ruth Fossberg. Estelle had a wonderful childhood with her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncle. She began taking dance lessons at the age of seven, becoming a professional tap and ballet dancer at 16, under the stage name of Estelle Fayne. She taught dance at The David Morgenstern School of Dance, continuing her career until her marriage to Harvey Sussel.
In 1974, she married the love of her life, Eugene Phinick, and together they raised their five “Brady Bunch” children in a home filled with love and laughter. Estelle and Gene lived a happy life together for nearly 40 years until his passing in 2012, working side by side in the furniture business, traveling the world, wintering in Florida, and spending time with their children and grandchildren – especially the memorable trips to the Outer Banks.
Estelle is survived and will be forever missed by her five devoted children, Jeffrey Sussel, Michelle (Dean) Goss, Mark (Meg) Phinick, Raymond Sussel (Regina Olbinsky) and Robin (Phillip) Somers; and 12 adoring grandchildren, Leeland (Katie), Jeremy (Jamie), Rosy (Rich), Zack, Ben (Dori), Cory (Jaime), Katy (Jett), Adam, Austin (Dominic), Emily, Lauren and Billy. Estelle was a shining light in all our lives and an example that we will continue to follow about how to live life and treat others. The love, kindness, compassion, and generosity she gave was returned by all who were blessed to know her and now mourn her passing.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood. The family will receive friends following the services and interment until 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Point East Community Room, 27500 Cedar Road in Beachwood, and from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 28 at the home of Ray and Regina, 8175 Devon Court in Chagrin Falls.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Estelle Phinick, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Estelle’s memory are greatly appreciated to the Vinney Hospice c/o Maltz Hospice House, where she received compassionate care (menorahpark.org/donate) or The Gathering Place (touchedbycancer.org/annualfund).
