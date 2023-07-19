Betty M. Pickus, beloved wife of the late Herbert, passed away July 18, 2023.
Devoted and cherished mother of Jeff (Linda) Pickus; adored grandmother of Hal (Erin) Pickus, Adam (Linda) Pickus and Jaime (Elizabeth) Pickus; and loving great-grandmother of Drew, Aden, Mia, Brandon, Jakob, Addison, Layla and Colbie.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. July 21 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
The family will receive friends immediately following services until 7 p.m. July 21 at 2212 Acacia Park Drive in Lyndhurst (Building 1 Club Room).
Contributions are suggested to the Vinney Palliative Care and Hospice of Menorah Park.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.