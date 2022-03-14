Bill (Wilbur William) Pintchuk, 93, passed away on March 6, 2022, at Menorah Park in Beachwood.
Born in Cleveland on Oct. 12, 1928, to Samuel and Sara Lee (Baker) Pintchuk. He is survived by his children, Linda Winter of Orinda, Calif., Pamela (Curtis) Hess of Chardon, Jim (Norton) (Christine) Pintchuk of Middlefield, Neal (Mary) Meyerson of Millsboro, Delaware, Joel (Donna) Selman of Arizona, Howard Selman of California, and Susan (Jim) Mundt of Pennsylvania.
Bill lost his adored wife, Addie Hochman Selman Pintchuk in 2013.
His grandchildren include Asa (Coralie) Whillock, Bram (Ashley) Whillock, Roger (Christina) Pintchuk, Kelly (Christopher) Gardner, Philip Meyerson, Rebecca Meyerson, Derek Selman and Ben Mundt. Great-grandchildren include Orion Whillock, Ryder Whillock, Evelyn Gardner, Scarlett Pintchuk and Issac Pintchuk, due imminently. Norton, Bill’s older brother, died in 1945 during World War II, while his beloved sister, Natalie Fried, passed away in 2016, leaving Bill’s devoted nieces, Laura Lowe and Noreen Greenwald, and a nephew, Daniel Fried.
Bill owned and operated a Stride Rite shoe store during his career and was an avid collector of foreign stamps.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. March 14 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights. Services will be conducted by Rabbi Sue Stone.
Arrangements under the direction of Shapiro Funeral Care.