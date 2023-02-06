Monique Polar, devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Eva Polar, passed away Feb. 6, 2023. Holocaust survivor.
Dear sister of Maurice Victor Polar (deceased); loving aunt of Elizabeth Loveman (David) and Daniel Polar (Jennifer); loving great aunt of Ryan, Julia, Jenna, Matthew and Andrew.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Family will receive friends at the residence immediately following interment until 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at 2202 Acacia Park Drive (Social Room).
Contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Hospital or the Maltz Museum.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.