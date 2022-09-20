Polevoi Joseph

Joseph Polevoi, age 94, passed away on Sept. 5, 2022. Cherished husband of Marcia Polevoi for 71 years; loving father of Lee (Maxine Fischer), Barry (the late Beth), and Lynne Parsh (David); dear son of the late Harry and Ruth Polevoi; grandfather of Brendon, Kayla (Drew), and Sarah.
Joseph was a former public relations art director for Ohio Bell and Ameritech and was an active member of the Cleveland Photographic Society. He served as an illustrator in the U.S. Army. He was well known for his creative photography in local Cleveland photography circles.
The funeral was Sept. 8 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26200 Aurora Road, Bedford Heights.
Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio at 206 E. State St., Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Shapiro Funeral Care was in charge of arrangements.