Michael S. Polien, 78, beloved husband for 54 years to Eva (nee Alpert) Polien. Loving father of Nina (Jeffrey) Light and Brandon (Rena) Polien. Devoted grandfather of Simone Light, Sarah Light, Miriam Light, Leah Polien and Alex Polien. Dear brother of Elaine Spiegel and the late Phillip Polien.
Private family services will be held May 12 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery. Friends are invited to view the service at 11 a.m. May 12 by going to bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll to the obituary of Michael S. Polien, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive vaccinated adults only with masks required from 6 to 8 p.m. May 12, 2 to 4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 13 and from 2 to 4 p.m. May 14 at the Light Residence, 320 Tahoe Trail in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Park Synagogue Hunger/Mitzvah Fund (parksynagogue.org). Michael was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.