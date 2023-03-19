Dale Arnold Polish, beloved husband of Linda Ann (nee Miller), passed away March 10, 2023.
Loving father of Adam (Karla) Polish, Alison Polish, Aaron Polish and Arica (Gabriel) Cornejo. Devoted grandfather of Maleah Reno, Alena Cornejo, Jase Reno and Caia Carnejo. Dear brother of the late Dr. Earl Polish.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. March 21 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association/Cleveland Chapter.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.