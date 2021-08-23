Dr. Earl R. Polish, age 81, of Beachwood, passed away on Aug. 20, 2021. Earl was born May 17, 1940, in Cleveland.
Beloved husband of Sharon Polish (nee Sherwin); devoted father of Laural (Rick) Gordon of Los Angeles, the late Scott Polish and Jennifer (Dan) Rosen; loving grandfather of Alex and Tara Gordon, Jackson and Carson Polish and Austin Rosen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 in the mausoleum at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. To attend this service, you must be vaccinated and wear a mask.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at 27500 Cedar Road in Beachwood, on the outdoor terrace adjacent to the pool. Vaccinations and masks are required to visit the family.
Contributions in memory of Earl are suggested to go to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Polish family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.