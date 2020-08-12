Jonathan D. Polk, 69, of Waterford, Ohio, who fought bipolar illness and became a fierce recipient rights advocate for community mental health, died Aug. 4, 2020. Loved by his family and friends and known for his sometimes wacky sense of humor, he was also a skilled photographer and woodworker who could make or fix anything.
Beloved brother of Donna Lipson of Shaker Heights and Richard (Eileen) Polk of Huntington Woods; adored uncle of Binyomin (Carin) Lipson of Ra’anana, Israel, and the late Joshua Lipson, Samuel (Kate Becker) Polk of Brookline, Mass., Brian (Cadi) Polk, of Oakwood, Ohio, and Laura (Joshua) Bobrow of Franklin. He was a special great-uncle to Batya (Yehuda) Zinger, Racheli, Moshe, Zev, Lazi and Nechami Lipson, Hannah and Jack Polk, Evie and Josie Polk and Sophia Bobrow, and great-great-uncle to Chaya Ruth Zinger.
Internment was at Clover Hill Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Kadima, 15999 W. Twelve Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48076 (kadimacenter.org); Jewish Vocational Service, Southfield, MI 48076 (jvshumanservices.org); Congregation Beth Shalom, 14601 W. Lincoln Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237 (congbethshalom.org); or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.