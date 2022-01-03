Rita Pollack (nee Schneider), a Holocaust survivor. Beloved mother of Joey (Mara) Pollack and Hedy (Mark) Silber. Devoted grandmother of Jori (Jonah) Fleisher, Staci (Andrew) DiVita, Adam Pollack, Bryan (Chrissie) Silber and Laura (Eric) Levy. Great-grandmother of Gavi, Zara, Jack, Kyle, Noah, Allison, Joey, Brenden and Connor. Dear sister of the late Aaron, Chaim, Yossi Schneider, Feigi Rekant and Goldie Pearl.
Graveside services will be held at noon Jan. 3 at Zion Memorial Park. Due the pandemic, family will be observing shiva privately, please respect their wishes. Friends who wish may contribute to the Kol Israel Foundation, Friends of the IDF or Compassus Hospice.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service, may view it beginning Monday evening, Jan. 3, by going to YouTube (under search, enter Rita Pollack Funeral Service).