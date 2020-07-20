Susan F. Pollack (nee Hurwitz), beloved wife of Ronald. Loving mother of Matthew (Gina) Pollack and Carlye (Emily Weaver) Pollack. Devoted "Mimi" of Emma, Lexi and Ethan. Dear sister of Howard (Leslie) Hurwitz.
Graveside services will be held July 21 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to The James - The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (https://cancer.osu.edu/for-donors-and-volunteers) or LifeBanc, 4475 Richmond Road, Cleveland, OH 44128.