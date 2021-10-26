Myron “Mike” Pollock passed away peacefully at his home in Beachwood on Oct. 23, 2021. He was 91. Cherished husband of Roslyn (Roz) Pollock (nee Berman), loving father of Lynn (Ben) Weinstein, Diane Pollock (Harold Goldberg) and Debbie (Phil) Lanz. Adoring grandfather of Ezra and Alyse Weinstein, and Sarah and Jenna Goldberg. He was preceded in death by his siblings, David (Sara), Jean (Kurt Leyser) and Allen (Dena).
Born in Cleveland, he graduated from Glenville High School. Mike enjoyed his time in the Marines. He took great pride in his home and was always painting something, wallpapering, or touching up the woodwork. He also spent lots of time in the yard, tending his roses and tomatoes. Sunday was always family day, and his children have fond memories of these outings. The tradition was continued with his grandchildren. Mike and Roz loved to travel, and enjoyed trips to Europe, the UK, Greece and Israel. He enjoyed making pies and chocolate chip cookies. Mike was a talented artist and did many drawings and paintings. He volunteered for over 13 years in the physical therapy department at Montefiore.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Zion Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vinney Palliative Care and Hospice, 1 David Myers Pkwy., Beachwood, OH 44122.