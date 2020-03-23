Susan Pollock (nee Curtis), 68, was born June 9, 1951, and passed away March 22, 2020.
Beloved wife of Harold “Hal” Pollock; devoted mother of Cheryl (Marc) Stober of Newton, Mass., and Ryan (Allison) Pollock of San Francisco; loving grandmother of Hannah and Max Stober, Sara and Joshua Pollock; dear sister of Debbie Curtis.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. March 24 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Pollock family.
Arrangements entrusted to Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.