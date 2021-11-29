It is with deep sorrow we have learned of the death of Bluma Polonski of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Omaha, Neb., and Aventura, Fla., who passed away on Nov. 25, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Polonski; loving mother of Sonia (John) Breslow, Morris (Claire) Polonski, Rose (Steven) Viny and Dr. Lynn Polonski (Melissa Balzer); cherished grandmother of Laura Breslow, Melissa (Kyle) Breslow, Danielle (Benji) Gross, Michelle Gerson, Shaun Apple, Aaron (Aly) Viny, Arielle Viny, Yale Viny, and Dreo and Hadlie Polonski; adored great-grandmother of David Weigel, Asher, Joey and Naomi Gross, Lilah and Ada Viny, and Dalhia and Remy Gerson.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Smile on Seniors, 2110 E. Lincoln Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85016, or Survivors Generations After & Friends, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, #122, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.