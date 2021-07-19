Matilda Polster (nee Bernstein), a Holocaust survivor.
Beloved wife of the late Morris Polster. Loving mother of Zvi (Apryl) Polster and Hannah (Kimball) Rubin. Devoted grandmother of Michaela (Alan) Crum, Aura Polster, Isaac Polster, Jared Rubin and Fallon Rubin. Dear sister of Puiu (Sima) Bernstein. Cherished aunt.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. July 19 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Zion Memorial Park.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. July 19 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Matilda Polster, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will observe shiva following services and interment until 8 p.m. July 19; from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. July 20, July 21 and July 22; and from 2 to 5 p.m. July 23 at the residence of Hannah and Kimball Rubin, 30651 Ainsworth Road in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to Green Road Synagogue, Kol Israel Foundation or Gross Schechter Day School.