Melvin W. Polster, of Baltimore, passed away May 24, 2023, at the age of 89.
He is survived by his loving children, Martin (Adela) Polster and Gail (Myron) Esterson; brother, Harold (Debby); grandchildren, Barbara (Erik), David, Shulamit (Asaf), Gefen, Keshet (Ariel), Evyatar, Yael (Michael) and Ariella; great-grandchildren, Talya, Dvir, Yair, Lavi, Ivri and Zachary; brother-in-law, George Kronenberg; and daughter-in-law, Judy. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel Polster, and sister, Sally Kronenberg.
Services were held at May 25 at Sol Levinson’s Chapel in Pikesville, Md. Interment was at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery. Please omit flowers.
Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, or to Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Arrangements under the direction of Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. Funeral Home.