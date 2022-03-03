Pearl E. Polster (nee Falcovich), wife of the late Frank Shapiro and the late Sidney Polster; sister of Norman Falcovich (deceased); cherished mother of Susan Shapiro (deceased), Warren and Janet Shapiro and Lynn and Russell Audino; devoted grandmother of Jeremy and Jodi Audino, Stephanie and Craig Steinmetz, David and Laurel Audino, Leah Merrifield, Alison and Joe LaBondano and Brian and Saira Polster; and best GiGi to Ari and Carly Audino, Lily and Liam Steinmetz, Emmett and Theodore Audino and Oliver Merrifield, passed away March 1, 2022.
Pearl was born in Cleveland on April 24, 1928, and moved to Cleveland Heights as a young child and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. She married at age 19 to Frank Shapiro and raised her three children in South Euclid. She loved swimming and bowling and spent many years raising money for cancer research. Being a young widow, she married Sidney Polster in 1976 and they traveled the world until his death in 2010. Pearl loved caring for others and making people smile. Her main passion was loving her family. She was so proud to be a mother, grandmother and GiGi.
Services will be held at noon March 6 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
A private family lunch will be held following the service.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. March 6 at the home of Lynn and Russell Audino, 1044 Bull Creek Lane in Macedonia.
Please note that masks are required at the residence.
Contributions in Pearl’s memory are suggested to The Gathering Place, 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.