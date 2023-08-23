Polster, Sheldon

Dr. Sheldon A. Polster, 87, passed away Aug. 22, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of the late Frances “Frankie” Polster (nee Kitt). Loving father of Dr. Daniel (Dr. Amy) Polster and Dr. Joshua (Eliana LeVine) Polster. Devoted grandfather of Julia, Vanessa, Shawna, Rylan, Lia and Gideon. Dear brother of Judith (Dr. Donald-deceased) Zauderer.
Services will be held at noon Aug. 25 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights.
Interment will be held at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights.
Family and friends will be received following the services and interment until 6 p.m. and from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at the residence of 270 Blossom Lane, Chagrin Falls.
Contributions are suggested to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple or the B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it at noon Aug. 25 by going to BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Dr. Sheldon Polster, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.