Pons, Bonnie L.

Bonnie L. Pons, passed away June 1, 2023 with her dear family by her side. Bonnie is the beloved and loving wife of Alan; devoted mother of Michelle (Brad) Bunn and Jason (Jeanette) Goodman; adoring grandmother of Abigail, Arryn and Joe Goodman, Xander and Hayden Bunn; dear sister of the late Rita Tenenbaum.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. June 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. The family will receive friends at the Pons residence, 321 Cobblestone Drive in Mayfield Heights, June 4 only following services to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Big Hearted Blooms, bigheartedblooms.org.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.