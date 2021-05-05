Eliza Jane Popovsy, born Oct. 7, 1936, passed after a brief illness on April 30, 2021. Loving mother of Rick and Deborah. Cherished grandmother of Roxanne, Jordan and JD. Survived by her sister, Pearl; brother, Robert; sister-in-law, Ora; and countless nieces and nephews around the globe.
Mom spent her life as a caregiver and is remembered fondly by the countless lives she touched. She joins her parents; her sister, Mary; and uncle Mayo.
The family held a private service. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public service.
Donations in her name can be made to the American Red Cross and the Cancer Society. Please take the time to acknowledge all the caregivers and the tireless work they do.