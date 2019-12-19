Hannah Porath (nee Glass) age 92, was born Dec. 25, 1926, and passed away on Dec. 19, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Cleveland, Hannah was married to David Porath. Together with her late husband, they operated a well known printing business in Cleveland for many years.
She was a dedicated volunteer devoting her time to Taylor School PTA, Yeshiva Adat B’nai Israel, AMIT and was a life long member of the Young Israel of Cleveland.
She was also well known for her cooking and baking skills. Family was always a priority for Hannah — she and David made sure to attend every family event no matter when or where it occurred. After retiring, Hannah continued to be active by volunteering at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and also took special care to preserve the writings and manuscripts of her late father-in-law Rabbi Israel Porath, which led to the recent publication of a scholarly work about his life.
A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Hannah is survived by her three children, Gerald (Dana) Porath of Neve Daniel, Israel, Arlene (Ephraim) Arfe of New York City and Laura (David) Steinberg of Beachwood; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at Zion Memorial Park. The family will observe the week of shiva at the Steinberg home, 24412 Maidstone Lane in Beachwood.
Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.