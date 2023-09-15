Fruma Porter passed away on Sept. 15. She was born Ferne Elizabeth Porter to Leonard and Selma Vogel in Philadelphia.
Fruma is survived by her husband, Dr. Yosef Porter; sister, Gail (Sam) Goldstein; sons, Yitzchok (Rivka) Wainer and Ryan Wainer; and daughter, Chaya (Chaim) Kessler. She was blessed to have many grandchildren.
Graveside funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at Mount Sinai Cemetery, 6576 White Road, Mayfield. Because Rosh HaShanah immediately follows burial, the family will not be sitting shiva.
May her memory be a blessing.
Arrangements by Cleveland Jewish Funerals.