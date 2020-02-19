Geoffrey J. Porter, 76, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020.
Loving husband to Elaine, beloved father of Robert (Jennifer), Lindsay (Gus) and Marnie, proud grandfather of Sam, Porter, Kate and Noah and brother of Lowie Bock (David).
Geoffrey earned his undergraduate degree from Miami University in Oxford, and a law degree from Case Western Reserve University. He enjoyed a distinguished legal career in Cleveland as a corporate attorney, including as a partner at Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff, and as an in-house counsel as vice president and legal counsel at AcroMed Corp.
Highlights of Geoffrey’s career including serving as a corporate lawyer for his beloved Cleveland Indians and providing counsel for the opening of the original Bally’s Casino in Las Vegas. Geoffrey retired to Naples, Fla., and enjoyed travel, golf and exercise before being stricken by progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). He fought the disease for 11 years, which his doctors said was one of the longest battles against the disease that they have witnessed.
He credited his ability to fight PSP for so long to his five-day a week exercise regime and the excellent care he received by Robin and Bill Carl, and Stacy Sitaram. Donations in Geoffrey’s name to CUREPSP are welcome and appreciated.