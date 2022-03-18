Elaine Portman is loving mother of three sons, Michael, the late Benjamin and the late Teddy.
She graduated from Glenville High School in 1953. She lived most of her life in Beachwood where she was very active with sisterhood at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. She was married to the late Leonard Portman for nearly 40 years. Elaine worked for Kaiser Permanente of Ohio for over 30 years, first as a medical assistant and then as a patient ombudsman. She spent her last several months in Seattle so that she could spend time with her immediate family her son, Dr. Michael Portman and his wife, Karen. In Seattle, even during COVID-19, she was able to enjoy time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by Michael and Karen; granddaughter Lauren; her husband, Jim Ramaska; and their two children, Everly and Leo; and grandchildren, Zachary Portman and Toni Fiordalis.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. March 18 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. To view a recording of the service on March 19, go to YouTube and search Elaine Portman Funeral Service.
No visitation due to COVID-19. Contributions are suggested to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Portman family.
