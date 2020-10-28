Teddy Portman, beloved son of Elaine Portman and the late Leonard Portman; loving brother of Dr. Michael Portman (Karen) and Benjamin Portman (Michelle) (both deceased); loving uncle of Lauren, Toni, Jeremy (deceased) and Zachary; and loving great-uncle of Everly and Leo.
Private graveside services were held at Mount Olive Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19.
Family suggests contributions to the Sunshine Home, 7223 Maumee Western Road, Maumee, OH 43537.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.