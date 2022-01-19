Lee David Powar, of Beachwood, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022. Beloved husband of 47 years to the late Susan Lemel Powar. Loving father to Sherri Lynne Powar (Washington, D.C.) and David Alan (Maria) Powar (Short Hills, N.J). Devoted companion to Sheila (Chicky) Margolis. Beloved grandfather of Nicholas M. “Bud,” Peter Jason “PJ” and David L. “Chip” Powar. Brother to William “Bill” (Paula) Powar (Palo Alto, Calif.).
Lee graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1955, Cornell University in 1959, and received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan in 1963. He loved traveling the globe, savoring fine food and wine, playing golf, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In 1963, Lee joined the Cleveland law firm of Hahn, Loeser & Parks (then Hahn, Loeser, Friedheim, Dean, and Wellman) where he remained throughout his more than 50 year legal career. He was involved in nearly every major insolvency of a business in northeast Ohio and many major national cases. In addition, Lee was involved in major corporate and financing work for companies such as Cleveland Cliffs, Huntington National Bank, CIT Financial, and the financing by Union Commerce Bank of George Steinbrenner’s acquisition of the New York Yankees in 1973 (the first major league sports franchise acquired with an asset-based loan facility.)
Throughout his adult life, Lee was involved as an active supporter of the American Jewish Committee – from attaining the young leadership award to serving as chairman of AJC Cleveland, Lee was committed to serving his community.
His avid enthusiasm to the game of golf was bolstered by his dedication to the game’s social community. Not only did Lee belong to golf clubs, but he served as a leader in the communities of which he was a member, contributing to the organizations and their infrastructure, providing legal advice, and most importantly, occupying a central place in the social dynamics of the club environment at West Bay Club (Estero, Fla.) and Mayfield Country Club, Oakwood Country Club, and Beechmont Country Club (Cleveland). Lee also served on the board of the Literacy Council Gulf Coast (Bonita Springs, Fla.).
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. To view the services live go to bkbmc.com, click on Lee David Powar obituary, scroll down and click on join livestream. Interment will be at Lake View Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation.
Much beloved by his family, friends, and colleagues throughout his life, Lee was a gregarious, principled, and devoted man. As a lifelong Clevelander, he believed there was no greater good than giving back to your community. In that spirit, those wishing to honor Lee’s legacy may make a contribution to the American Jewish Committee or University Hospitals online at UHgiving.org or mailed to: University Hospitals, Institutional Relations and Development, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101-4554.
