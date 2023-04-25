It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dale D. Powers, on April 25, 2023. Dale was born in Cleveland, on Feb. 8, 1931, to Joseph and Rose Powers.
Dale graduated from Glenville High School, Kent State University and the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He served in the U.S. Army, in Paris, France, during the Korean War.
Throughout his life, Dale was known for his many interests and active involvement in numerous causes and organizations.
A well-respected attorney, world traveler, biker, music lover and avid reader, Dale served on the Board of the Cuyahoga County Public Library for over a decade.
Dale is survived by his wife, Lisa Powers; his children, Laurence (Liz) Powers and Randi (Daniel) Waxman; six grandchildren, Cassidy (David), Olivia, Maxwell, Jonathan Waxman, Nathan Waxman and Jessie Waxman; two stepchildren, Vera (David) Tilson and Natasha (Elliot) Davidson; five step-grandchildren, Zach Davidson, Hallie (Max) Reisman, Greg Davidson, Hannah Tilson & Leah Tilson; and two great-grandchildren, Colby Laurence Malkus and Jackson Dale Malkus.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. April 26 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. The family requests no visitations after the service. A celebration of Dale’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Contributions in Dale’s memory can be made to Cuyahoga County Public Library.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.